Japan’s Consul General of Los Angeles visits Vandenberg
Japan's Consul General of Los Angeles visits Vandenberg

Consul
Maj. Gen. John Shaw, Combined Force Space Component (CFSCC) commander (middle), stands with the Honorable Akira Muto (right), the consul general of Japan in Los Angeles, and Japan Air Self Defense Force Lt. Col. Takuro Kubota (left), Multinational Space Collaboration Cell, U.S. Space Command Plans and Policy Directorate, on Nov. 2, following a meeting at Vandenberg Air Force Base. During the visit, Shaw and Muto discussed the importance of partnership in the space domain and the addition of a liaison officer from the Japan Air Self Defense Force to the CFSCC staff. Combined Force Space Component Command regularly works with international partners to deter aggression and conflict, as well as to defend U.S. and allied freedom of action in, from, and through the space domain. 

 (U.S. Space Force Photo by Lt. Col. Mae-Li Allison)

