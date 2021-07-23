Robert Preston, left, director of civil law, Judge Advocate General’s Corps; Air Force Maj. Gen. Cameron Holt, deputy assistant secretary for contracting, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition; Brig. Gen. Terry Bullard, commander of the Air Force Office of Special Investigations; and Derek Santos, deputy general counsel for contractor responsibility and conflict resolution, sign a joint memorandum of understanding at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., July 8, 2021. The MOU established the Department of the Air Force Acquisition Integrity Working Group.