Live ULA Launch Broadcast: Delta IV Heavy NROL-82

Watch United Launch Alliance's live broadcast of ULA's Delta IV Heavy rocket launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, as part of the NROL-82 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office. The launch is scheduled for 1:46 p.m. Monday afternoon.
Read more about the launch on the ULA mission page, here.
See additional videos about this mission and previous launches on ULA's YouTube page, here.
