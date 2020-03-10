Local WWII veteran turns 100

Happy Birthday to one of our local veterans who just turned 100 years old.

Capt. Aubrey “Jack” Churchman, Jr. enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1943 and served during WWII as a C47 and C46 pilot with the 403d Troop Carrier Group, 63d Squadron. He accumulated 1800 hours of flight time evacuating wounded soldiers and running 50 drop missions in the Pacific Theater. He also flew to 39 recorded islands and cities during his service and even transported actor and comedian Joe E. Brown during a USO support flight.

He has been in the Lompoc area for the past forty years, where one of his hobbies has been writing short stories about the experiences he thoroughly enjoyed while in service.

His best advice for young Airmen, “Always try to have something in your mind that you can look forward to, even if it’s something simple like going to see a movie. It keeps you looking forward.”

Happy Birthday, Jack!

