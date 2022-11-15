Local veterans, active duty, their families and members of the community gathered at Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall Friday to honor those who have served in the U.S. military.

The Veterans Day morning ceremony began on the front lawn with a flag-raising ceremony conducted by members of the Solvang American Legion Post 160, and the playing of "To the Color" by bugler Michael Roberts.

Attendees retreated inside the hall where the Santa Ynez Valley Chorale sang the Star Spangled Banner as members of the audience joined in, which was followed by the Pledge of Allegiance led by event emcee and retired United States Air Force Lt. Col. Alvin Salge, commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7139.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0