All sections of Surf, Wall and Minuteman beaches have fully reopened to the public as of Sept. 26, four days ahead of the scheduled end of annually enforced restrictions to protect the threatened Western Snowy Plover and its nesting habitat under the Endangered Species Act, according to Vandenberg Space Force Base officials.
Under the Endangered Species Act of 1973, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's biological opinion requires the Space Launch Delta 30 commander to enforce restrictions on all three beaches annually from March 1 through Sept. 30.
Since all plover chicks have reportedly fledged, Vandenberg officials directed all beaches be reopened.
'Mission accomplished!': Successful Firefly mission from Vandenberg is first of 'many, many more ahead'
Firefly Aerospace successfully launched its Alpha 2 rocket into a fog-shrouded sky Saturday at 12:01 a.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base.
The Hawk’s Cove members are pleased to announce the grand opening of the new Integrated Resilience Center at Vandenberg Space Force Base.