Tech. Sgt. Michael Walker, 309th Fighter Squadron aviation resource manager, helped save the lives of 28 people during an active-shooter incident May 20, 2020, in the Westgate Entertainment District, Glendale, Ariz. For his actions, Walker was awarded the 2021 Air Force Sergeants Association William H. Pitsenbarger Heroism Award. AFSA presents the award annually to an enlisted Air Force member who has performed a heroic act, on or off duty.