Mental Health through the eyes of a spouse

After graduating from college, finding the man of my dreams, and deciding to have a family of my own I remember thinking everything was perfect! Everything was perfect, but it wasn’t.

Looking back, the world began to change after my first child was born. I was so happy to be her mother! She was the most beautiful baby I had ever seen. I loved her so much, but I couldn’t stop crying? I cried for weeks, but nothing was evidently wrong. I was dismissed by the doctor and told it would clear up in time.

Life went on and we had our son two years later. He was the best looking baby I had ever seen, now in competition with his beautiful sister. My pregnancy was hard. Andre struggled to survive to 32 weeks and he was born prematurely. It was a naturally trying time in our lives. The NICU, 2003 Iraq war. Times were similar to now. It was difficult, but I kept telling myself the fears I had were rational, that the dark cloud over my head was going to lift, that it was just hormones, right?

I remember feeling off for several years, and in my early forties things intensified. Anxiety was prevalent. I was afraid of everything. I was afraid of traffic. Crowds. And depression was seeping in more often than not. I felt like I couldn’t escape. I wasn’t thriving in my perfect life, I was surviving.