Military Working Dogs train to save lives

The 30th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog Flight conducted a roadway detection training April 15, at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

During the training, the 30th SFS MWD and handler teams faced a test of endurance and readiness as they rucked approximately two miles from the MWD kennels towards Wall Beach and back.

“The ruck helps handlers understand the dog’s fatigue level,” said Staff Sgt. Stephen Sanchez, 30th SFS MWD trainer. “Handlers can be dispatched at any moment to a threat and need to know how long their dog can effectively work before needing to take a break.”

Before the ruck, each handler geared up with equipment vests, helmets, water, for both them and their MWD, an arrangement of leashes, a thermometer to check their dog’s temperature, a muzzle, and toys. With the dogs prepared and equipment in hand, the teams began their journey.

Once teams reached the halfway point, they were faced with a simulated roadway training exercise, where six training explosive ordinance devices were buried for the teams to find. Each teams was evaluated on their ability to efficiently detect the roadside explosives.