090722 ICBM launch

An Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test at 1:13 a.m. Wednesday from Vandenberg Space Force Base. ICBM test launches demonstrate that the U.S. ICBM fleet is relevant, essential and key to leveraging dominance in an era of strategic competition. 

 Contributed, Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas

Some area residents were roused by a loud boom and the rattling of windows early Wednesday when an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from north Vandenberg Space Force Base at 1:13 a.m.

What some might have mistook as morning fireworks was actually the successful operational test launch of a 79,432-pound ICBM that was planned years in advance.

Col. Bryan Titus, Space Launch Delta 30 vice commander and launch decision authority, applauded the mission's success. 

CFSCC says farewell to Burt, welcomes Schiess

U.S. Space Force Maj. Gen. Douglas A. Schiess, newly appointed Combined Force Space Component Command commander, makes his first remarks as the unit’s commander during the CFSCC change of command ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base Aug. 22. 

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

