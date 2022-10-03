100322 Firefly launch 1

The view from the upper stage of the Alpha 2 rocket after reaching orbit on Oct. 1.

 Contributed, Firefly Aeronautics

Firefly Aerospace successfully launched its Alpha 2 rocket into a fog-shrouded sky Saturday at 12:01 a.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The rocket carried and deployed three satellites to low-Earth orbit, an indelible feat that marks a second launch attempt for the young aerospace company. A test flight of its Alpha 1 vehicle from the Central Coast last September failed due to the premature shutdown of one of the booster's four main engines, according to reports.

It was also forced to scrub the launch planned for Sept. 30 after the vehicle went into autoabort upon ignition.

100322 Firefly launch 1.png

The Firefly Alpha 2 rocket successfully lifts off from Vandenberg’s Space Launch Complex-2 Saturday morning and carries three satellites to low-Earth orbit.

