Mission assured: 2nd Space Launch Squadron at work

Across the many units and flights at Vandenberg Air Force Base, the Airmen continue to accomplish the mission to provide assured access to space. While each unit at Vandenberg AFB is important to the mission, there is only one that can provide mission assurance to Atlas and Delta launches: the Mission Assurance Flight within the 2nd Space Launch Squadron.

In August of 2019, the 2nd Space Launch Squadron officially reactivated, following the inactivation and merger of the 1st Air and Space Test Squadron and the 4th Space Launch Squadron. The reactivation consolidated launch operations, simplified processes, and provided an effective work flow with commercial partners and new entrant launch service providers.

The 2nd SLS is comprised of five flights carrying out diverse mission sets, one of which is the Mission Assurance Flight. This flight is split into two sections, the Atlas and Delta teams. Both sections ensure the 30th Space Wing’s mission is successful during their respective launches.

“The core mission of my flight is ensuring mission success by providing world-class mission assurance to safeguard the nation’s assured access to space from the Western Range,” said Capt. Maher Mehio, 2nd SLS Atlas and Delta mission assurance flight commander.