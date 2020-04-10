Money Hawks of VAFB's Comptroller Squadron maintain the money mission

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While COVID-19 has halted many operations across the world, the mission at Vandenberg Air Force Base has not stopped.

The 30th Comptroller Squadron, which is composed of two finance flights, has continued to service all units across Vandenberg AFB, the 9th Combat Operations Squadron, and military members at Port Hueneme and the Channel Islands, making their job essential to overall mission success.

In order to maintain mission readiness, the 30th CPTS is taking a virtual approach to assisting customers. While they have physically closed their office doors, they continue to provide for their customers through email, phone calls and social media.

“COVID-19 has affected the face-to-face aspect of our job,” said Tech. Sgt. James Hamlett, 30th CPTS financial management flight chief. “However, our flight is able to continue with its mission by handling all inquiries electronically or over the phone.”

While members of the 30th CPTS are practicing their social distancing and many are working from home, most functions of the office are unhindered. They continue to support disbursing operations, which include taking payments, releasing payments, making military pay updates, safeguarding funds and providing assistance through their online customer service inbox.