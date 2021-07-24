An MQ-9 Reaper from Creech Air Force Base, Nev., lands at Holloman AFB, N.M., July 8, 2021. The 556th Test and Evaluation Squadron performed a successful two-day test of the MQ-9 Reaper’s Automatic Takeoff and Landing Capability by piloting the unmanned aerial vehicle from Nellis AFB, and flying the aircraft from Creech AFB to Holloman AFB.