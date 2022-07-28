The Air Force will soon have the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine available after the U.S Food and Drug Administration authorized it for emergency use and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed it as another primary series option for adults ages 18 years and older.

The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, which will be available in the coming weeks, is a two-dose vaccine that presents a new option for those who have been hesitant to receive the FDA fully licensed and approved mRNA vaccines, Pfizer Cominarty and Moderna Spikevax.

One distinction from mRNA vaccines is that Novavax uses a traditional platform similar to other vaccines that Airmen and Guardians may have already received.

