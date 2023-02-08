Unarmed ICBM launched from Vandenberg as part of test; anti-nuclear activists raise concerns

An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test on Oct. 2, 2019, from then-Vandenberg Air Force Base. The test, according to the Air Force, "demonstrates the United States’ nuclear deterrent is robust, flexible, ready and approximately tailored to deter 21st century threats and reassure our allies." Another ICBM test from Vandenberg is scheduled for launch between the hours of 11:01 p.m. Thursday and 5:01 a.m. Friday.

 Contributed, Staff Sgt. J.T. Armstrong

An operational test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile is scheduled for launch between the hours of 11:01 p.m. Thursday and 5:01 a.m. Friday from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The Air Force Global Strike Command ICBM routine test, scheduled years in advance, is to demonstrate the readiness of U.S. nuclear forces and provide confidence in the lethality and accuracy of the nation’s nuclear deterrent weapon system, agency officials said.

In accordance with standard procedures, the United States has transmitted a prelaunch notification, pursuant to the Hague Code of Conduct, and notified the Russian government in advance, pursuant to New START treaty obligations, officials reported.

