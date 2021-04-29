You have permission to edit this article.
Pfizer vaccine offered to Tricare beneficiaries at Vandenberg Air Force Base
Pfizer vaccine offered to Tricare beneficiaries at Vandenberg Air Force Base

121021 2nd dose
Lt. Col. Brian Dea, executive officer to the Combined Force Space component commander, receives his second COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 28 from the 30th Medical Group at Vandenberg Air Force Base. 

 (U.S. Space Force photo by Michael Peterson)

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine continues to be offered to all Tricare beneficiaries at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Tricare is a Department of Defense health care program and its beneficiaries include active duty service members and their families, veterans, National Guard members and retired service and reserve members.

Distribution of the two-dose vaccine began on March 30 for those 16 and up, according to Candace McIntosh, recovery care coordinator at Vandenberg AFB. 

Each vaccine dose is spaced three weeks apart and will be available via appointment at the 30th Medical Group building located at 338 South Dakota Ave., Building 13850, at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling 805-606-2273.

