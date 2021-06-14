Col Marcin Górka (center left), Plenipotentiary for Space, Polish Ministry of National Defense, and Brig. Gen. Michael Conley (center right), Combined Force Space Component Command deputy commander, stand with the Polish delegation at the CFSCC headquarters building on June 10, 2021. During his day-long visit to Vandenberg Space Force Base, Górka and his team received mission briefs about CFSCC and U.S. Space Command’s Multinational Space Coordination office, as well as discussed opportunities to increase ties in the area of space situational awareness.