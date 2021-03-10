PT test pushed to July, updates to scoring, physical components ahead

Air Force Uniform Office members 1st Lt. Avery Thompson and 2nd Lt. Maverick Wilhite put updated versions of the Air Force phyisical training (PT) uniform through their paces at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Feb. 25, 2021. The Air Force Uniform Office is part of the Human System's Division in the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's Agile Combat Support Directorate. This is the first update to the PT uniform in more than 16 years, and over 150 Airmen participated in testing the new gear. The new ensemble currently consists of a jacket, a pair of pants, a T-shirt and two types of shorts; a lined runner's short and a longer unlined multipurpose short. A long sleeve t-shirt and a hoodie are in development. The ensemble features improved fabrics that are softer and quick drying, and have antimicrobial technology, which helps with moisture and odor control. The new uniform items are entering the production phase and will be available to Airmen sometime in 2022.