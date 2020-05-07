RAND study: Heavy lift launch market will only support two providers

RAND’s task was to analyze the global space vehicle market focused on NSSL-class vehicles, assess global demand, assess the addressable market, and assess the capacity for U.S. launch service providers in relation to demand from Fiscal Year 2020 through Fiscal Year 2029. RAND’s report makes two main recommendations: "The U.S. Space Force should make prudent preparations for a future with only two U.S. providers of NSS-certified heavy lift launch, at least one of which may have little support from the commercial marketplace; [and] the U.S. Space Force should continue to provide tailored support through 2023 to enable three U.S. providers to continue in or enter the heavy lift launch market." RAND emphasized that tailored support to three providers does not necessarily mean selecting three providers for the NSS Phase 2 launch service contracts.