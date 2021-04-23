You have permission to edit this article.
Rated Preparatory Program now accepting applications for FY21 Fall class
Active duty Air Force officers and enlisted personnel interested in becoming rated officers have until May 25 to apply for the Fall 2021 Rated Preparatory Program.

As the program continues to expand, the fall class will partner and train with the Civil Air Patrol wing in Columbus, Indiana.

Officers who complete the program are required to apply to the next available Undergraduate Flying Training selection board. Enlisted participants are required to apply to at least one of the three Air Force commissioning sources: U.S. Air Force Academy, Reserve Officer Training Corps or Officer Training School.

Applicants selected for RPP will first complete a self-paced, online ground course followed by a one-week, in-resident course to introduce them to aviation fundamentals. Program participants will garner approximately seven to 10 flight hours, ground instruction and additional training time in a Federal Aviation Administration-approved flight simulator.

“The Rated Preparatory Program is a unique opportunity for officers and enlisted,” said Col. John O’Dell, Aircrew Task Force deputy director. “For anyone who is considering pursuing a career as a rated officer, and wants to gain basic aviation skills to become more competitive, RPP can make a significant difference. The experiences gained in RPP will help members compete at Undergraduate Flying Training boards.”

Senior Airman Dell Fonda, radar airfield and weather systems technician, who recently participated in the Spring 2021 class agreed.

“The opportunity to participate in this program reaffirmed my desire to be a rated officer and what I need to do to achieve it,” Fonda said. 

Interested applicants can find additional information on how to apply through PSDM 21-31 on the MyPers website.

