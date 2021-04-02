You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Red Flag 21-2 creates agile, multi-domain problem-solvers
editor's pick

Red Flag 21-2 creates agile, multi-domain problem-solvers

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. -- “Nested within the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center and 57th Wing priorities, Red Flag is aligned with our National Defense Strategy,” said Col. William Reese, 414th Combat Training Squadron commander. “Using complex mission scenarios against a powerful and unrestricted aggressor team, participants get the best high-end training available.”

This iteration focused on unleashing the F-16 Fighting Falcon, more known to participants as the ‘Red Team’ or aggressors, to expand their horizons into multi-domain operations. Teams functioned side-by-side in planning, staging and execution throughout the exercise to learn how to work together seamlessly.

These tactics mimicked great power competition problem sets, preparing joint and allied partners for the future of aerial combat. Though aerial adversary tactics continue to be a key focus in Red Flag scenarios, space and cyberspace threats are interwoven to ensure participants are prepared to react to and overcome the full array of adversary impediments to mission success.

These concepts of warfighting will remain constant throughout training Department of Defense and NATO partners, and allow each partner component to pool their resources and complement their counterparts while deployed.

“Red Flag 21-2 tested our ability to win against a near-peer threat while fighting alongside our joint and coalition partners,” said Col. Robert T. Raymond, 20th Operations Group commander and RF 21-2 Air Expeditionary Wing commander. “Our Airmen executed with the creativity, interoperability and discipline we need to win tomorrow’s wars. I couldn’t be more proud of the team, including our maintainers on the line who gave us the jets we needed every day for a successful exercise.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
30th SCS pairs with ANG electronics experts to shore up comms systems
Vandenberg

30th SCS pairs with ANG electronics experts to shore up comms systems

Electronics experts from several different Air National Guard units on assignment at Vandenberg AFB are working hand-in-hand with the 30th Space Communications Squadron and the 614th Air and Space Communications Squadron to ensure electronic communications connectivity in the new Combined Force Space Component Command headquarters building, which is estimated to be fully occupied and operational by the end of calendar year 2021.

+2
Acting SecAF visits Wright-Patterson AFB
Vandenberg

Acting SecAF visits Wright-Patterson AFB

Acting Secretary of the Air Force John P. Roth visited Wright-Patterson Air Force Base March 23 to get a firsthand look at various missions and a few of the more than 115 units and agencies that operate at the installation.

Brown, Raymond attend Survivor Advocacy roundtable
Vandenberg

Brown, Raymond attend Survivor Advocacy roundtable

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., and Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. Raymond displayed their support to the families of fallen or wounded service members during an annual Survivor Advocacy roundtable, March 24.

AFWERX crowns 2021 Spark Tank winner
Vandenberg

AFWERX crowns 2021 Spark Tank winner

Fielding of additional Air Force medical personnel to support COVID-19 response operations in Michigan has kept First Air Force’s 64th Air Expeditionary Group busy tracking Airmen set to join the multi-service effort.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News