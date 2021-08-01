The Air Force Civil Engineer Center recently helped secure more than $24 million to protect mission readiness and the environment at three installations: White Sands Missile Range, N.M.; Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C.; and Tyndall AFB, Fla.. At Tyndall AFB, the funds, awarded as part of the Department of Defense's Readiness Environmental Protection Integration Program, supports a multifaceted approach to improve the resiliency of the installation, including constructing up to 1,000 feet of living shorelines and 3,500 feet of submerged shoreline.