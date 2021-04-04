You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robot dogs arrive at Tyndall AFB

Robot dogs arrive at Tyndall AFB

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. -- The first official semi-autonomous robot dogs were delivered to Tyndall Air Force Base March 22 for integration into the 325th Security Forces Squadron.

The purpose of the Quad-legged Unmanned Ground Vehicles, or Q-UGVs, is to add an extra level of protection to the base. The robot dogs, designed by Ghost Robotics and Immersive Wisdom, are the first of their kind to be integrated onto a military installation and one of many innovation-based initiatives to begin at Tyndall AFB, coined the “Installation of the Future.”

“As a mobile sensor platform, the Q-UGVs will significantly increase situational awareness for defenders,” said Mark Shackley, Tyndall AFB Program Management Office security forces program manager. “They can patrol the remote areas of a base while defenders can continue to patrol and monitor other critical areas of an installation.”

Features applied to the robot dogs allow for easy navigation on difficult terrains. The robot dogs can operate in minus 40-degree to 131-degree conditions and have 14 sensors to create 360-degree awareness. They are also equipped with a crouch mode that lowers their center-of-gravity and a high-step mode that alters leg mobility, among other features.

Tyndall AFB’s Program Management Office, the 325th SFS, the 325th Civil Engineer Squadron, Air Force Research Laboratory, communications and other organizations have been working since July 2020 to ensure the Q-UGVs are assembled properly before reaching Tyndall AFB. The installation is considered an ideal base to host the new robot dogs with its ongoing rebuild.

“Tyndall (AFB) is a perfect test base as it was deemed ‘The Installation of the Future,’” said Master Sgt. Krystoffer Miller, 325th SFS operations support superintendent. “Across the base, every squadron has been pushing the envelope of how we do things and expanding our optics of what is possible. One huge attraction piece of the robot dogs is that it’s highly mobile and with the amount of construction we will face over the next few years, it helps us maintain and increase our security posture.”

This new technology has the capability to revolutionize the way base security operates. Tyndall AFB is expected to set the benchmark for the rest of the Defense Department when it comes to Q-UGV usage.

“I can say that there is definitely a lot of interest in the capabilities of the technology,” Miller said. “I’m hopeful that other units will see some of the successes at Tyndall (AFB) and will continue to explore the use of non-conventional tactics.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
30th SCS pairs with ANG electronics experts to shore up comms systems
Vandenberg

30th SCS pairs with ANG electronics experts to shore up comms systems

Electronics experts from several different Air National Guard units on assignment at Vandenberg AFB are working hand-in-hand with the 30th Space Communications Squadron and the 614th Air and Space Communications Squadron to ensure electronic communications connectivity in the new Combined Force Space Component Command headquarters building, which is estimated to be fully occupied and operational by the end of calendar year 2021.

+2
Acting SecAF visits Wright-Patterson AFB
Vandenberg

Acting SecAF visits Wright-Patterson AFB

Acting Secretary of the Air Force John P. Roth visited Wright-Patterson Air Force Base March 23 to get a firsthand look at various missions and a few of the more than 115 units and agencies that operate at the installation.

Brown, Raymond attend Survivor Advocacy roundtable
Vandenberg

Brown, Raymond attend Survivor Advocacy roundtable

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., and Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. Raymond displayed their support to the families of fallen or wounded service members during an annual Survivor Advocacy roundtable, March 24.

AFWERX crowns 2021 Spark Tank winner
Vandenberg

AFWERX crowns 2021 Spark Tank winner

Fielding of additional Air Force medical personnel to support COVID-19 response operations in Michigan has kept First Air Force’s 64th Air Expeditionary Group busy tracking Airmen set to join the multi-service effort.

Red Flag 21-2 creates agile, multi-domain problem-solvers
Vandenberg

Red Flag 21-2 creates agile, multi-domain problem-solvers

“Nested within the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center and 57th Wing priorities, Red Flag is aligned with our National Defense Strategy,” said Col. William Reese, 414th Combat Training Squadron commander. “Using complex mission scenarios against a powerful and unrestricted aggressor team, participants get the best high-end training available.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News