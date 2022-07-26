VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE -- As 30th Space Wing Executive Director, Ronald Cortopassi was linked directly to the Delta Commander. He provided continuity of senior management, offered technical advice and counsel in matters of policy and direction. He watched out for the health and wellness of the civilian component on VSFB, and ensured SLD 30 functions as a world-class range and test facility.

“I enjoy what I do. I’m an engineer by trade,” said Cortopassi. “I like finding solutions, solving problems and ensuring the Commander has all the information about a particular mission.”

Cortopassi’s journey began in 1983. He was hired to be an aerospace engineer working with the NASA Space Shuttle program in the Western Space and Missile Center Range Safety Office. He moved up the leadership ladder, when he became the Chief of the Operations Safety Analysis Section in 1990. In 1992, he became the Chief of the Flight Analysis Office and eight years later, in 2000, he became the Chief Engineer for Safety. Finally, he was selected to serve as the SLD 30 Executive Director in 2006.

