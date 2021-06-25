Royal Danish Air Force Lt. Col. John Roland Pedersen briefs rules and safety guidelines to members from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, and Royal Danish Air Force as they prepare to begin the inaugural Danish Contingency, or DANCON, ruck march at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 5, 2021. RDAF members recently deployed to Shaw Air Force Base to work side by side with Airmen from the 727 Expeditionary Air Control Squadron. This event marks the first DANCON march held on U.S. soil. Traditionally, RDAF members host 25 km (15.5 miles) DANCON ruck marches at the conclusion of team deployments in the Middle East and other locations around the globe.