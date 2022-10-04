VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE -- The Hawk’s Cove members are pleased to announce the grand opening of the new Integrated Resilience Center at Vandenberg Space Force Base.
Lloyd Austin, Secretary of Defense, launched a 90-day independent review committee, Feb. 26, 2021, to help stop sexual assault in the military. According to defense.gov, the independent review committee developed several recommendations which, in turn, implemented the integrated response co-location pilot program.
The integrated response co-location pilot program is monitoring the effectiveness of placing response and assistance agencies at different military installations to help survivors of sexual assault, sexual harassment, domestic violence, and other harmful behaviors.
Emily Dreiling, Space Launch Delta 30 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion director, program manager and assistant action officer for the co-location pilot program, explains what the pilot program provides for the base.
“Vandenberg has had the opportunity to lead the way in creating a survivor-focused environment concentrated on cultural improvement across the base,” said Dreiling. “The importance of the program is to create a cohesive prevention and response location for all individuals seeking assistance.”
Dreiling elaborates on how the Hawk’s Cove along with the DEIA office accommodates to the needs of the Vandenberg community.
“The Hawk’s Cove have implemented parking for expectant mothers and any parent accompanied by a child under the age of one at various locations including the 30th Medical Group, AAFES and the Pacific Coast Club,” said Dreiling. “We are excited to provide this quality-of-life improvement to member of Team V.”
The integrated response co-location pilot program is currently at seven installations, some including: Vandenberg Space Force Base, Hill Air Force Base, and Joint Base San Antonio- Lackland. Vandenberg offers additional prevention efforts on base from several offices including the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office, the Domestic Abuse Victim Advocate and Civilian Health Promotions office.
Col. Robert Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, voiced his support for the new program.
“We are committed to ensuring survivors of sexual assault, sexual harassment, domestic violence, stalking, and cyber harassment have the support, resources and tools in their time of need,” said Col. Long. “To increase our effectiveness in supporting our Airmen and Guardians, we are excited to implement a new, more holistic approach for responding and assisting survivors of all forms of assault, violence and harassment.”
To get in contact with a Response Advocate, please call 805-605-HAWK (4295), SAPR 805-606-7272, DAVA 805-222-6755 or visit the Hawk’s Cove during their normal business hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., to speak to a member of the Hawk’s Cove team.