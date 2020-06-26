Send Army & Air Force Exchange Gift Cards to the Troops

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Civilians who want to spread patriotic cheer for the Fourth of July can reward service members and their families with gift cards purchased from the Vandenberg Exchange.

Anyone can show their support for the troops by purchasing gift cards from the Exchange’s website, ShopMyExchange.com.

Physical gift cards can be used at any Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps or Coast Guard exchange worldwide, as well as at ShopMyExchange.com, MyNavyExchange.com and ShopCGX.com.

eGift cards that never expire can be sent to any authorized Exchange shopper but can only be used at ShopMyExchange.com.

“An Exchange gift card is an affordable way to recognize our Nation’s service members, retirees and Veterans,” said Vandenberg Exchange General Manager, Ladda Thomas. “As the Fourth of July holiday reminds us of our Nation’s fight for independence, it’s good to remember that Warfighters are still fighting for our Nation’s guiding principles.”

Veterans who have signed up for their lifelong Exchange online benefit can also use gift cards to shop the online exchanges. Veterans can find out more on the Exchange’s community Hub page at https://bit.ly/Vets4Life.

Civilians can purchase gift cards ranging from $10 to $500 addressed to a specific Soldier, Airman, Sailor, Marine, retiree or Veteran by visiting ShopMyExchange.com and clicking “Purchase Gift Cards” at the bottom of the page. Authorized shoppers can also purchase gift cards through their ShopMyExchange.com accounts.

