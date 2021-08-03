VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE -- Chief Master Sgt. Jason DeLucy, Space Launch Delta 30 command chief, met with SLD 30 leadership from across the Delta to address their contributions to the Air Force and Space Force during the 2021 Senior Enlistment Summit, July 22, 2021, at Vandenberg Space Force Base. Chief Master Sgt. Luis Magaña, 30th Medical Group Superintendent, advised emerging leaders to, “Be a strategic thinker, be operationally minded and be tactically engaged.”
Senior Enlistment Summit 2021
- Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo, Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs
