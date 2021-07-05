Airmen & Guardians,
Independence Day is a time of celebration and a chance to reflect on the founding ideals that make America great – life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. As members of our Nation’s military, we are dedicated to protecting these principles and furthering the fundamental premise of the Declaration of Independence – that all are created equal.
This weekend is also an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to the Constitution. With this landmark document, the Founders created “a more perfect Union.” They understood that America is as much a concept as a physical nation, and that freedom and democracy would expand over time. We are proud that the Air Force and Space Force have protected the American way of life and helped broaden our freedoms.
As we observe our Nation’s 245th birthday, thank you for defending our values at home and around the globe. The sacrifices that you and your families make every day ensure the freedom of millions and serve as a guiding light to the world.
Holidays are for celebration too! Whether serving at home or overseas, take time to enjoy the fireworks, barbecues, or spending time with friends and family – you have earned it.
John P. Roth
Acting Secretary of the Air Force