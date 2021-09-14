VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE -- Space Delta 1 held an assumption of command and activation ceremony for the 1st Delta at the 533rd Training Squadron on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Sept. 2, 2021. The training squadron provides training in initial skills, specialized warfighter follow on and advanced training events and courses to prepare U.S. Space Force forces and designated joint and allied partners to prevail in a Contested, Degraded, Operationally- Limited, all- domain environment.
editor's pick
Space Delta 1 Assumption of Command and 1st Delta Operations Squadron Activation Ceremony
Most Popular
-
Vandenberg Space Force Base to launch flight test interceptor missile Sunday
-
Mandatory COVID vaccine implementation guidelines for Airmen, Guardians
-
Airman’s KC-135 solution scales from initial spark into action
-
Reserve Airmen participate in exercise Patriot Warrior
-
Vandenberg Space Force Base successfully test launches interceptor missile