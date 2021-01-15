Space Delta 5 team wins $7,500 prize towards unit innovation in inaugural SPACECOM competition

Members of the Space Delta 5 team who recently participated in U.S. Space Command’s inaugural “Develop, Innovate, Visualize, Execute” competition stand for a photo at the Combined Space Operations Center. Their project, titled Operational Warfighter Now, provided an innovative way to both explore and answer the question, “How do we develop space warfighting leaders?” Team members pictured here are: Capt. Mark Mendez, 1st Lt. Luke Byrom, 1st Lt. Moriah Brock, and Capt. Kaion Smith. The fifth member of the team, not pictured, is Dewey Lively of the 614th Combat Training Squadron.