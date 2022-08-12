A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base Friday afternoon carrying 46 Starlink internet satellites to low-Earth orbit and marking the aerospace company's seventh such mission from the Central Coast this year. 

On schedule and absent any fog customary to the area, the two-stage rocket blasted off at 2:40 p.m. from Vandenberg's Space Launch Complex 4 East, powered by 1 million pounds of fuel and liquid oxygen, according to launch officials.

More than 2 minutes after liftoff, the rocket's first and second-stage vehicles separated as designed, with the latter having deployed a payload of 46 satellites an hour into the mission.

