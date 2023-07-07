A SpaceX Falcon 9 blasted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base Friday at 12:29 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E), successfully deploying a batch of 48 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit, the space agency confirmed.
Satellites deployed will join the Starlink megaconstellation which provides broadband internet services to more than 1 million customers on Earth in approximately 53 countries.
As designed, the first stage booster made its way back to Earth's atmosphere after stage separation, touching down eight minutes later on the "Of Course I Still Love You" autonomous droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean, for later retrieval by recovery vessel "Go Beyond."