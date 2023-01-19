A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base into foggy skies Thursday morning at 7:43 a.m., marking the first launch of 2023 from the West Coast, according to base officials.
"Congratulations on the first launch of 2023 from #VSFB!," Team Vandenberg shared via social media, noting that since 1958, there have been 2,023 launches from the base, and more specifically, 100 from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) since 1964.
The highly-anticipated launch for SpaceX has been plagued by unfavorable weather conditions that forced the agency to scrub its initial Jan. 9 launch date five times before Thursday.
SpaceX completed its 61st and final mission of 2022 from Vandenberg Space Force Base Thursday at 11:17 p.m. with the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket carrying an Israeli spy satellite EROS-C3 payload to low-Earth orbit.
SpaceX for a fifth time is standing down on a scheduled Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base and now targeting no earlier than Wednesday, Jan. 18 for liftoff.
NASA and SpaceX officials confirmed Friday morning that SWOT has successfully made contact with ground stations on Earth after its successful launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base Friday at 3:46 a.m.