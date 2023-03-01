This launch report is current as of 12:45 p.m. Thursday. Mission updates are available at spacex.com
Due to unfavorable recovery weather the SpaceX Starlink mission has been rescheduled to launch Friday at 10:38 a.m. from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base, according to SpaceX. The launch is planned to send a batch of 51 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.
The space agency has delayed the mission five times since Monday due to unfavorable weather conditions.
Due to unfavorable recovery weather conditions today, team is resetting Falcon 9’s launch of Starlink from California for Friday, March 3 at 10:38 a.m. PT https://t.co/Wy2uOHdez4— SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 2, 2023