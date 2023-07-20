A SpaceX Flacon 9 rocket streamed through the dark, foggy sky Wednesday night after its launch from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, carrying 15 Starlink internet satellites to low-Earth orbit.

The mission comes a day after a first attempt on Tuesday was aborted five seconds before liftoff at 10:05 p.m. A specific reason for terminating the countdown was not provided other than SpaceX's mission control explaining that "if the team or the vehicle sees anything that just looks even slightly off, they'll stop the countdown."

"Given that, we are overly cautious on the ground," he said.  

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

