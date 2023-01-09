This launch report is current as of 8:15 p.m. Monday. Mission updates are available via Twitter @SpaceX

SpaceX now is targeting Tuesday at 8:02 p.m. for a Falcon 9 launch of 51 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, according to the agency's latest update via Twitter.

The Starlink mission was initially scheduled to go Monday at 8:15 p.m. but launch officials decided to stand down "due to unfavorable weather conditions." 

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

