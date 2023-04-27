After a third launch reset, SpaceX's Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket successfully blasted off Thursday morning from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base, piercing through a thick blanket of fog and sending 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

The Hawthorne-based space agency confirmed deployment of the Starlink internet satellites one hour post-launch.

Similar to previous Starlink missions, the orbiting satellites will join approximately 3,500 others in the Starlink megaconstellation that provides broadband internet services from space to more than 1 million customers in approximately 53 countries.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

