After a third launch reset, SpaceX's Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket successfully blasted off Thursday morning from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base, piercing through a thick blanket of fog and sending 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.
The Hawthorne-based space agency confirmed deployment of the Starlink internet satellites one hour post-launch.
Similar to previous Starlink missions, the orbiting satellites will join approximately 3,500 others in the Starlink megaconstellation that provides broadband internet services from space to more than 1 million customers in approximately 53 countries.
A Facebook post from Vandenberg officials also celebrated the successful launch: "Congratulations to #TeamV and SpaceX on this morning’s Falcon 9 launch at 6:40 a.m. from Space Launch Complex 4-East."
Approximately eight minutes after liftoff, the partially reusable vehicle separated as designed, with the first-stage booster returning to Earth's atmosphere and landing on the autonomous barge "Of Course I Still Love You" located in the Pacific Ocean, for later retrieval.
According to SpaceX, the mission marked No. 13 for the Falcon 9 first-stage booster, which previously launched Crew-1, Crew-2, SXM-8, CRS-23, IXPE, Transporter-4, Transporter-5, Globalstar FM15, ISI EROS C-3, and now four Starlink missions.
