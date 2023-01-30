This launch report is current as of 9:30 a.m. Monday. Mission updates are available via Twitter @SpaceX

SpaceX is targeting Tuesday at 8:15 a.m. for a Falcon 9 launch of 49 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, according to the agency's latest update via Twitter.

The launch will also carry an ION SCV009 Eclectic Elena satellite to orbit, developed, manufactured, and operated by Italian company D-Orbit as a rideshare payload.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

