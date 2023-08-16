SpaceX is targeting Thursday morning at 12:01 a.m. for a Falcon 9 launch of 21 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base.
If needed, a same-day opportunity is available starting at 12:51 a.m. until 3:23 a.m., as well as two backup opportunities on Friday, Aug. 18 at 12:30 a.m. and 1:20 a.m.
The mission marks the 15th flight for the first-stage booster, which previously launched Crew-1, Crew-2, SXM-8, CRS-23, IXPE, Transporter-4, Transporter-5, Globalstar FM15, ISI EROS C-3, and five Starlink missions, according to SpaceX.