This launch report is current as of 10:15 a.m. Thursday. Mission updates are available at spacex.com

SpaceX's Starlink mission is set to launch today at 2:50 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base to send a batch of 51 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

The space agency has delayed the mission four times since Monday due to unfavorable weather conditions. 

