This launch report is current as of 6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Mission updates are available at spacex.com

A sonic boom advisory has been issued by SpaceX for Thursday morning when a Falcon 9 rocket is targeted for launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base, carrying the Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 mission to low-Earth orbit.

SpaceX's two-stage Falcon 9 rocket is set to blast off at 7:29 a.m. from Landing Zone 4 (LZ-4) at Vandenberg, with the possibility that area residents in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties may hear one or more sonic booms during the landing of the first stage booster, approximately eight minutes after liftoff.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
1