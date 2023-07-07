030323 SpaceX launch.png

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket readies for liftoff in March from Vandenberg Space Force Base's Space Launch Complex 4 East. The space agency is targeting Friday for another Starlink mission.

 Contributed, SpaceX

UPDATE: July 7: Today's SpaceX Falcon 9 launch is scheduled for 12:29 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base to carry 48 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit, the space agency confirmed Thursday.

A live launch webcast will begin approximately 5 minutes prior to liftoff at spacex.com/launches.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

