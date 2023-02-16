This launch report is current as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Mission updates are available via Twitter @SpaceX
SpaceX is targeting Friday at 11:15 a.m. for a Falcon 9 launch of 51 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base.
The agency also announced that a backup opportunity is available on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 10:58 a.m.
Following stage separation, the first-stage reusable booster — that previously launched Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, DART, and six Starlink missions — will land on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.
The batch of Starlink satellites to be deployed will join the agency's space-based constellation comprised of broadband internet satellites that provide service to more than 1 million customers in approximately 47 countries, more recently to Nigeria — the first African country to receive service.
Live launch coverage begins approximately five minutes prior to liftoff via spacex.com.
