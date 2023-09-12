Update: September 12, 6:45 a.m. -According to a message posted to SpaceX's website, the company successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket delivering 21 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit at 11:57 p.m. on Monday night from Vandenberg Space Force Base.
Liftoff! pic.twitter.com/MG9hIKZDJs— SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 12, 2023
Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship pic.twitter.com/mdpj4m1Ppq— SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 12, 2023
