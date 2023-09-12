Update: September 12, 6:45 a.m. -According to a message posted to SpaceX's website, the company successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket delivering 21 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit at 11:57 p.m. on Monday night from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

SpaceX is targeting 11:57 p.m. Monday night for a Falcon 9 launch of 21 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

