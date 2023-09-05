Local residents were jolted from slumber Saturday morning by a roaring SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasting off from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base as it launched a second Space Development Agency Tranche 0 mission from the West Coast at 7:25 a.m.
Eight minutes later, windows shook when the vehicle's reusable booster emitted a set of sonic booms upon reentering Earth's atmosphere and touching down at Landing Zone 4 on base.
"Congrats to #TeamV and SpaceX on this morning’s launch!" Team Vandenberg posted to social media the same day. The mission, according to base officials, marked Vandenberg’s 29th successful launch "over the last year."
In a post-launch statement, SDA — a U.S Department of Defense tactical space program — confirmed the launch of its payload of "space vehicles" that comprise of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA). The PWSA being constructed, is a low-Earth orbiting (LEO) constellation of satellites designed to track advanced missile threats and provide other low-latency tactical data and space-based capabilities.
“I’m very pleased with the initial operation of the first group of satellites we launched in April,” said Derek Tournear, SDA director. “Through these first two T0 launches, we’ve demonstrated that SDA can keep a schedule to deliver enhanced capabilities every two years.
"While the launch is very exciting news, it’s what we will demonstrate on orbit that really matters — the ability to provide the warfighter with tactical data links, beyond line of sight targeting, and the missile warning/missile tracking of advanced missiles,” he said.
A third and final group of four Tranche 0 Tracking satellites is scheduled to launch aboard a planned Missile Defense Agency mission later this year, the agency said.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.