UPDATE 04/26/23: SpaceX announced minutes before a scheduled 6:40 a.m. launch Wednesday from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base, that it will stand down from the Falcon 9 launch of 46 Starlink satellites.

The vehicle remains healthy, officials said, and they now are now targeting Thursday, April 27 at 6:40 a.m. for an available backup launch opportunity. 

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

