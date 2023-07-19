Update: According to a message posted to the company's Twitter page, SpaceX is now targeting Wednesday night for a Falcon 9 launch from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base.
SpaceX is targeting Tuesday, July 18 at 9:40 p.m. for a Falcon 9 launch from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base to send 15 Starlink internet satellites to low-Earth orbit.
A backup launch opportunity is set aside for 10:30 p.m. the same evening and an additional window on Wednesday, July 19 at 9:14 p.m. and 10:05 p.m., the space agency reported.
The upcoming mission marks the 10th flight for the first stage booster supporting the mission. The booster previously launched NROL-87, NROL-85, SARah-1, SWOT, Transporter-8, and four Starlink missions.
Following stage separation, the first stage is anticipated to land on the "Of Course I Still Love You" autonomous droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean, for later retrieval.
Satellites to be deployed will join over 3,000 others in the Starlink megaconstellation that provide broadband internet services to more than 1 million customers in approximately 53 countries.
A live launch webcast will begin approximately 5 minutes prior to liftoff at spacex.com/launches.
