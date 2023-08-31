030323 SpaceX launch 3.png

SpaceX launches a Falcon 9 rockets from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base to carry Space Development Agency's Tranche 0 mission to low-Earth orbit as part of the Department of Defense's Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture program. A second of such missions is scheduled for launch Thursday, Aug. 31 from Vandenberg.

 Contributed, SpaceX

Update: 8:45 a.m. - According to a message posted to SpaceX's website, the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base has been moved to Friday morning at 7:26 a.m.

One or more sonic booms audible to local residents in Santa Barbara County could result following a scheduled SpaceX Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base Thursday morning at 7:56 a.m.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

